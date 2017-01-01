Grilled Vegetables With Creamy Turmeric Sauce

Preheat grill to medium-high (about 450°F). Stir together yogurt, olive oil, turmeric, garlic, lemon zest and juice and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon each of the salt and black pepper.

Step 3

Generously oil grill grate with grapeseed oil. Grill eggplant, zucchini and yellow squash, turning once, for 10 minutes. Grill bell pepper, turning occasionally, for 5 minutes. Cut eggplant diagonally into 1-inch-thick slices. Transfer grilled vegetables to a platter and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Drizzle with sauce and sprinkle with pomegranate arils and mint.