Grilled Vegetables With Creamy Turmeric Sauce

Greg Dupree; Styling: Ginny Branch
Yield
Serves 4
Adam Hickman
June 2016

Pungent turmeric, a cousin to ginger, is anti-inflammatory and may help ward off some types of cancer.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 large eggplant (about 1 lb.)
  • 1 large red bell pepper (about 8 oz.) cut into 1-in. pieces
  • 1 large zucchini (about 13 oz.) cut diagonally into 1/2-in. slices
  • Grapeseed oil
  • 1/4 cup pomegranate arils
  • 3 tablespoons mint leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 227
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Sodium per serving 502mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill to medium-high (about 450°F). Stir together yogurt, olive oil, turmeric, garlic, lemon zest and juice and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon each of the salt and black pepper.

Step 2

Cut eggplant lengthwise into quarters. Brush bell pepper, zucchini, yellow squash and eggplant with grapeseed oil.

Step 3

Generously oil grill grate with grapeseed oil. Grill eggplant, zucchini and yellow squash, turning once, for 10 minutes. Grill bell pepper, turning occasionally, for 5 minutes. Cut eggplant diagonally into 1-inch-thick slices. Transfer grilled vegetables to a platter and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Drizzle with sauce and sprinkle with pomegranate arils and mint.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2016

