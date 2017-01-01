- Calories per serving 227
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Sodium per serving 502mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 57mg
Grilled Vegetables With Creamy Turmeric Sauce
Pungent turmeric, a cousin to ginger, is anti-inflammatory and may help ward off some types of cancer.
How to Make It
Preheat grill to medium-high (about 450°F). Stir together yogurt, olive oil, turmeric, garlic, lemon zest and juice and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon each of the salt and black pepper.
Cut eggplant lengthwise into quarters. Brush bell pepper, zucchini, yellow squash and eggplant with grapeseed oil.
Generously oil grill grate with grapeseed oil. Grill eggplant, zucchini and yellow squash, turning once, for 10 minutes. Grill bell pepper, turning occasionally, for 5 minutes. Cut eggplant diagonally into 1-inch-thick slices. Transfer grilled vegetables to a platter and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Drizzle with sauce and sprinkle with pomegranate arils and mint.
Also appeared in: Health, June, 2016