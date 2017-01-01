Grilled Tofu With Spicy Peanut Sauce

Greg Dupree; Styling: Ginny Branch
Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
Adam Hickman
June 2016

Buy firm or extra-firm tofu; softer varieties will fall apart on the grill.

Ingredients

  • 2 14.5-oz. packages water-packed extra-firm tofu, drained
  • Grapeseed oil
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed cilantro leaves
  • 3 tablespoons salted peanuts
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 red Fresno chili, seeded and chopped
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 298
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 421mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 106mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill to high (450°F to 550°F). Cut each tofu block in half lengthwise to make 4 (about 1-inch-thick) slabs. Wrap each slab in several layers of paper towels or kitchen towels. Let stand 10 minutes to drain excess liquid. Remove towels. Lightly brush tofu with grapeseed oil. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the brown sugar evenly over tofu. Sprinkle with pepper and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt.

Step 2

Pulse cilantro, peanuts, olive oil, sesame oil, vinegar, garlic, chili, ginger, lime juice and remaining 1 tablespoon brown sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a food processor until finely chopped.

Step 3

Generously oil grill grate with grapeseed oil. Grill tofu until grill marks appear, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Cut each slab into 3 triangles. Serve with peanut sauce.

Also appeared in: Health, June, 2016

