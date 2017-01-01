Grilled Chicken Paillard Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine 6 Tbsp. vinegar, 2 Tbsp. oil, garlic, oregano, and 1/2 tsp. each salt and black pepper in a small bowl. Divide marinade between 2 ziplock backs. Place chicken in 1 bag and bell peppers in other, turning bags to coat. Marinate at room temperature, turning bags occasionally, for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat grill or a lightly oiled grill pan to medium-high heat. Remove chicken and bell peppers from bags; discard marinade. Grill chicken and bell peppers, sprinkling with salt and black pepper and turning, until chicken is cooked through and bell peppers have softened, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board; let chicken rest for 5 minutes before slicing.