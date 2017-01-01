Grilled Chicken Paillard Salad

Romula Yanes
Prep Time
20 Mins
Stand Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
6 Mins
Total Time
56 Mins
Yield
6
Lori Powell
April 2016

Red bell peppers are a good source of lycopene, an antioxidant pigment that may help ward off stroke and some types of cancer.

Ingredients

  • 8 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 large cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano, or 1 tsp. dried
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 pound chicken cutlets
  • 3 red bell peppers, stemmed and seeded
  • 2 romaine hearts, trimmed, leaves separated
  • 1 ounce ricotta salata or Parmesan, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 449
  • Fat per serving 27g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 51mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 30g
  • Sodium per serving 889mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 114mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Combine 6 Tbsp. vinegar, 2 Tbsp. oil, garlic, oregano, and 1/2 tsp. each salt and black pepper in a small bowl. Divide marinade between 2 ziplock backs. Place chicken in 1 bag and bell peppers in other, turning bags to coat. Marinate at room temperature, turning bags occasionally, for 30 minutes.

Step 2

 Preheat grill or a lightly oiled grill pan to medium-high heat. Remove chicken and bell peppers from bags; discard marinade. Grill chicken and bell peppers, sprinkling with salt and black pepper and turning, until chicken is cooked through and bell peppers have softened, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board; let chicken rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

Step 3

 Slice chicken and bell peppers into strips; arrange over romaine. Top with cheese. Drizzle with remaining 2 Tbsp. vinegar and 1 Tbsp. oil. Sprinkle with black pepper and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up