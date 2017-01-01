Green Beans with Miso-Sesame Sauce

Teri Lynn Fisher and Jenny Park
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Marie Simmons

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons plus 1 tsp. sesame seeds
  • 1/4 cup unseasoned Japanese rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons white miso paste
  • 1 pound long, slender green beans, stem ends trimmed
  • 1 teaspoon coarse salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 77
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 759mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 48mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Grind 2 tablespoons of the sesame seeds in a spice grinder or with a mortar and pestle until they reach a powdery consistency. Combine ground sesame seeds, vinegar and miso in a small bowl and whisk until well blended.

Step 2

Bring a large saucepan threequarters filled with water to a boil. Add green beans and salt; boil until green beans are tender to the bite, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain well. Place green beans in a shallow serving bowl and spoon sauce on top. Garnish with remaining 1 teaspoon sesame seeds.

Whole World Vegetarian

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up