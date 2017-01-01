How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Step 2 In a medium mixing bowl, combine all burger mixture ingredients. Form into 10 small patties (¼ cup each) and place on a baking sheet coated with non-stick cooking spray.

Step 3 Bake in a preheated oven for 20 minutes. For an even browning, flip the burgers over after 10 minutes of cooking. The burgers will be done when the internal temperature of the chicken is 165°F.

Step 4 For toasted buns, open each bun and spray the inside with non-stick cooking spray and place onto a cookie sheet. Bake in preheated oven at 375°F for 5 minutes. You can easily add the buns to the oven while the burgers are baking.