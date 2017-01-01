Hidden Valley Greek Sweet Potato Dip

Step 2

Scrub and dry the sweet potato. Wrap the potato in aluminum foil and place in the oven and roast for 85 minutes. It will be very squishy when poked with your thumb. Place the garlic in another foil pouch and place in the same oven for the last 30 minutes of the potato’s baking time. Remove the foil wrapped potato and garlic; let sit until cool enough to handle.