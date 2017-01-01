- Calories per serving 368
- Fat per serving 25g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33g
- Sodium per serving 737mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 37mg
Greek-Style Baby Potatoes
Poaching potatoes in olive oil makes for a luxurious side to serve with a light main dish.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler. Place bell pepper halves cut-side down on a foil-lined baking sheet. Brush tops with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Broil 4 inches from heat until charred, 6 to 8 minutes. Place in a bowl; cover tightly with plastic wrap. Let stand 10 minutes. Peel and cut into strips.
Combine potatoes, bay leaves and remaining oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Simmer until potatoes are very tender, 12 to 15 minutes.
Transfer potatoes to a bowl with a slotted spoon; discard bay leaves. Stir in olives, parsley, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Serve warm.
Also appeared in: Health, May, 2016