Hidden Valley Greek Potato Fritters

Hidden Valley
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup Hidden Valley® Greek Yogurt Cucumber Dill dressin
  • 1 small red onion, finely diced
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 16 ounces frozen, shredded hash browns
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Black pepper to taste
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon fresh dill, finely chopped (optional)
  • Extra Hidden Valley® Greek Yogurt Cucumber Dill dressing, for dipping

How to Make It

Step 1

Start by dicing the onion very fine.

Step 2

Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add butter and onion. Sauté for 10 minutes or until the onion is golden brown.

Step 3

Place fried onion and potatoes in a large bowl. To this same bowl, add flour, baking powder, salt and pepper.

Step 4

In another small bowl, combine eggs, Hidden Valley ® Greek Yogurt Cucumber Dill dressing and dill. Stir well with a whisk. Add egg mixture to potato mixture. Mix well.

Step 5

In a large non-stick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat, spoon about ¼ cup potato mixture for each of 4 fritters into pan. Cook 4–5 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove from pan. Repeat procedure with the remaining potato mixture.

Step 6

Serve with more of the Hidden Valley ® Greek Yogurt Cucumber Dill dressing as a dipping sauce.

