Hidden Valley Greek Potato Fritters

How to Make It

Step 1 Start by dicing the onion very fine.

Step 2 Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add butter and onion. Sauté for 10 minutes or until the onion is golden brown.

Step 3 Place fried onion and potatoes in a large bowl. To this same bowl, add flour, baking powder, salt and pepper.

Step 4 In another small bowl, combine eggs, Hidden Valley ® Greek Yogurt Cucumber Dill dressing and dill. Stir well with a whisk. Add egg mixture to potato mixture. Mix well.

Step 5 In a large non-stick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat, spoon about ¼ cup potato mixture for each of 4 fritters into pan. Cook 4–5 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove from pan. Repeat procedure with the remaining potato mixture.