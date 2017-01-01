- Calories per serving 190
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 47mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrates per serving 14g
- Sodium per serving 275mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 103mg
Grain-Free Pumpkin Muffins
Have leftover pumpkin? Freeze it and toss it into a smoothie.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a 12-cup muffin pan and 4 cups of a 6-cup muffin pan with paper baking cups; lightly mist with cooking spray.
Stir together almond flour, coconut flour, cinnamon, ginger, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and ground cloves in a large bowl until combined. Whisk eggs in a separate bowl. Add pumpkin, coconut oil, molasses, syrup, and vanilla to eggs and whisk until combined. Add flour mixture to egg mixture and stir until incorporated. Fold in walnuts, cranberries, or chocolate chips, if desired.
Divide batter among muffin cups, filling them two-thirds full. Bake until cooked through, 28 to 35 minutes. Let cool in pans for about 5 minutes. Remove from pans and place on a wire rack to cool completely. Wrap leftover muffins in plastic and refrigerate for up to 5 days.