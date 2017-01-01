How to Make It

Step 1 Combine flours, baking soda, ground ginger, cinnamon, salt, and pepper in a small bowl, crushing any lumps. Whisk together butter, 3/4 cup of the coconut sugar, molasses, egg, vanilla, and fresh ginger in a large bowl until well combined. Pour in flour mixture; stir until well mixed. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat oven to F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment. Place remaining 1/4 cup coconut sugar in a small bowl. Scoop batter into small balls (a 1-tablespoon cookie scoop is useful for this), roll lightly in coconut sugar, and place on baking sheets, spacing them 1 inch apart. Use the bottom of a glass to flatten cookies slightly.