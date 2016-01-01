Golden Bell Pepper Soup

Step 1

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion, carrots, celery, and a pinch of salt and black pepper. Cook until vegetables are tender, about 4 minutes. Add bell peppers and cook until soft, about 6 minutes. Add sweet potato and broth. Season with salt and black pepper, cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and add marjoram. Simmer until potato is tender, about 20 minutes.