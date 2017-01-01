How to Make It

Step 1 Let lamb stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Trim fat from around hip (large) end. Trim excess fat from surface of lamb, leaving about 1⁄8 inch of fat. Make 1-inchwide- by-½-inch-deep slits over surface of lamb; insert 1 or 2 garlic slices into each slit. Rub lamb with 2 tablespoons of the oil; sprinkle with pepper and 2 teaspoons of the salt. Stir together parsley, oregano, minced garlic and 4 tablespoons of the remaining oil in a small bowl; rub 3 tablespoons of the mixture over lamb.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 425°F. Place a rack in a large roasting pan. Stir pistachios, lemon zest and remaining 2 tablespoons oil and ¼ teaspoon salt into remaining parsley mixture. Place in a mini food processor and pulse until finely chopped, about 3 times. Reserve for serving with lamb.