Frozen Banana-Pecan Sandwiches

Mittera/Designed for One
Prep Time
10 Mins
Chill
Yield
3
The sandwiches are easy to make and since they may be frozen up to one month, why not make a few more to keep on hand?

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans, preferably toasted
  • 1 cup sliced ripe banana, mashed
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 full sheets low-fat graham cracker, broken in half

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 160
  • Total fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 55mg
  • Potassium per serving 216mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 3g
  • Sugars per serving 10g
  • Protein per serving 2g

How to Make It

Step 1

Stir together the pecans, banana, and vanilla. Spoon equal amounts of the banana mixture on 3 squares, and top with the remaining squares, pressing down very lightly to adhere.

Step 2

Wrap individually in a sheet of foil and freeze until firm, about 2 hours.

This recipe excerpted from Designed for One. ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.

