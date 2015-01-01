Farro and Arugula Salad

Lauren Volo
Prep time
15 Mins
Cook time
25 Mins
Yield
4
Recipe courtesy of Giada De Laurentiis

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small shallot, diced
  • 1 cup farro, rinsed
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 sprigs oregano
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • juice of 1 large lemon
  • juice of 1 orange
  • 1/2 cup dried cherries or 1 cup fresh pitted and halved
  • 1/2 cup chopped toasted walnuts
  • 1/2 English cucumber, peeled and chopped into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 1 (5-ounce) container baby arugula
  • 4 ounces goat cheese

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a medium saucepan over medium high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the shallot and cook, stirring often with a wooden spoon, until the shallots have softened and are fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add the farro and toast in the olive oil, stirring often, for about 4 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium and add 2 cups of water, the oregano and 1/2 teaspoon salt to the pan.  Bring to a simmer and cook for about 25minutes, stirring occasionally until the farro is cooked through and tender. Remove the oregano sprigs, drain and set aside.

Step 2

 In a large bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, orange juice, remaining 1/3 cup olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add the warm, cooked farro and toss to coat. Add the cherries, toasted walnuts, cucumber and arugula. Mix well to combine. Crumble in the goat cheese and toss gently just to mix through.

Happy Cooking copyright © 2015 by GDL Foods Inc. 

