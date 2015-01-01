Farro and Arugula Salad

Step 1

Heat a medium saucepan over medium high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the shallot and cook, stirring often with a wooden spoon, until the shallots have softened and are fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add the farro and toast in the olive oil, stirring often, for about 4 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium and add 2 cups of water, the oregano and 1/2 teaspoon salt to the pan. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 25minutes, stirring occasionally until the farro is cooked through and tender. Remove the oregano sprigs, drain and set aside.