Farro and Arugula Salad
How to Make It
Heat a medium saucepan over medium high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the shallot and cook, stirring often with a wooden spoon, until the shallots have softened and are fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add the farro and toast in the olive oil, stirring often, for about 4 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium and add 2 cups of water, the oregano and 1/2 teaspoon salt to the pan. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 25minutes, stirring occasionally until the farro is cooked through and tender. Remove the oregano sprigs, drain and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, orange juice, remaining 1/3 cup olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add the warm, cooked farro and toss to coat. Add the cherries, toasted walnuts, cucumber and arugula. Mix well to combine. Crumble in the goat cheese and toss gently just to mix through.
Happy Cooking copyright © 2015 by GDL Foods Inc.