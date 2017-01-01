Eggplant Steaks With Tapenade

Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Mindi Shapiro; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
Robin&nbsp;Bashinsky

Grill eggplant steaks indoors in a pan, or outdoors: Place on grates over moderate heat, 2 to 4 minutes per side.

Ingredients

  • 2 1-lb. eggplants
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/3 cup drained oil-packed sundried tomatoes
  • 2 ounces pitted picholine olives (about 1/3 cup)
  • 2 ounces pitted kalamata olives (about 1/3 cup)
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 269
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 18g
  • Sodium per serving 813mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 35mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Cut 2 1 1/4-inch-thick slices lengthwise from center of each eggplant; reserve curved ends for another use. Brush eggplant slices with grapeseed oil; sprinkle evenly with paprika, salt, and pepper, pressing to adhere.

Step 2

 Heat a grill pan over high heat. Grill eggplant steaks until charred and tender, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Remove from heat.

Step 3

 Pulse tomatoes and olives in a mini food processor until finely chopped. Transfer to a bowl. Stir in olive oil and vinegar.

Step 4

 Place 1 eggplant steak on each of 4 plates. Top eggplant with tapenade. Sprinkle with basil.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up