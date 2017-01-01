- Calories per serving 187
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrates per serving 7g
- Sugar per serving 1g
- Sodium per serving 312mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 40mg
Edamame Hummus
Victor Protasi; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Process edamame, oil, cilantro, tahini, lemon juice, salt, and sriracha in a food processor until mostly smooth, about 45 seconds. Add 1 tablespoon water and process until smooth. Add up to 2 more tablespoons water, 1 tablespoon at a time, and process until desired consistency is reached. Serve with crudités.