Easy Jerk Chicken With Peppers and Pineapple

Aran Goyoaga
Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
22 Mins
Yield
6
Pat the pineapple and chicken pieces dry before seasoning. That will allow both to sear instead of steam in the oven, yielding much better texture.

Recipe Is:
Low Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon dried thyme
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 bell peppers (1 red, 1 orange), seeded and cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips
  • 1/2 fresh pineapple, cored and cut into ½-in.-thick rings
  • 1/2 yellow onion, cut into ½-in. chunks
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4-6 thin-cut boneless, skinless chicken breasts (1 to 1 1/2 lb. total)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 245
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 69mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 17g
  • Sodium per serving 367mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Preheat oven to broil, with a rack 4 inches from heat. Line a baking sheet with foil.

Step 2

 Make jerk seasoning: Whisk together thyme, sugar, allspice, garlic powder, salt, cayenne, and black pepper in a small bowl.

Step 3

 Toss bell peppers, pineapple, and onion on prepared baking sheet with oil and a generous pinch of the jerk seasoning, spreading everything out evenly.

Step 4

 Rub chicken pieces with remaining jerk seasoning, coating lightly. Nestle chicken pieces among vegetables on baking sheet. Transfer to oven and broil until chicken is cooked through and peppers and pineapple are well charred, 10 to 12 minutes, flipping chicken halfway through. Keep a close eye on baking sheet to prevent burning. Serve hot.

Adapted from One Pan & Done Copyright 2017 by Molly Gilbert. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Random House, LLC.

