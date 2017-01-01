- Calories per serving 245
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Dietary fiber per serving 69mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrates per serving 17g
- Sodium per serving 367mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 39mg
Easy Jerk Chicken With Peppers and Pineapple
Pat the pineapple and chicken pieces dry before seasoning. That will allow both to sear instead of steam in the oven, yielding much better texture.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to broil, with a rack 4 inches from heat. Line a baking sheet with foil.
Make jerk seasoning: Whisk together thyme, sugar, allspice, garlic powder, salt, cayenne, and black pepper in a small bowl.
Toss bell peppers, pineapple, and onion on prepared baking sheet with oil and a generous pinch of the jerk seasoning, spreading everything out evenly.
Rub chicken pieces with remaining jerk seasoning, coating lightly. Nestle chicken pieces among vegetables on baking sheet. Transfer to oven and broil until chicken is cooked through and peppers and pineapple are well charred, 10 to 12 minutes, flipping chicken halfway through. Keep a close eye on baking sheet to prevent burning. Serve hot.
Adapted from One Pan & Done Copyright 2017 by Molly Gilbert. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Random House, LLC.