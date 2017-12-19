Combine coconut milk, 1/2 cup water, cacao powder, syrup, and salt in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking to incorporate cacao powder. Add oats, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Divide among 3 bowls; top each with a third of coconut flakes, almonds, and cacao nibs. Drizzle with additional syrup, if desired, and serve.