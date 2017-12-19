Double Chocolate Coconut Bowl

Active Time
5 Mins
Total Time
10 Mins
Yield
3
Beth Lipton

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup full-fat canned coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons raw cacao powder
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup, plus more for drizzling (optional)
  • Generous pinch of salt
  • 1 cup old-fashioned oats
  • 3 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes
  • 2 tablespoons sliced almonds, toasted
  • 1 teaspoon cacao nibs

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 349
  • Fat per serving 21g
  • Saturated fat per serving 15g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 37g
  • Sodium per serving 23mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 59mg

How to Make It

Combine coconut milk, 1/2 cup water, cacao powder, syrup, and salt in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking to incorporate cacao powder. Add oats, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Divide among 3 bowls; top each with a third of coconut flakes, almonds, and cacao nibs. Drizzle with additional syrup, if desired, and serve.

