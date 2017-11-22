Add this superfood ingredient to your chocolate cake to create a health-boosting dessert.

There’s never a bad time for chocolate cake, especially when it has health-boosting ingredients like maca. In case you’re new to this superfood, it’s a Peruvian plant in the cruciferous family (think broccoli and cabbage) with tons of purported health benefits. It’s often ground into maca powder, which is what you’ll use in this recipe, and has been used medicinally in ancient Incan cultures to increase libido, energy, and mental clarity. Maca has other nutritional benefits as well, like added protein, fiber, calcium, iron, and potassium.

With this chocolate maca cake, you’ll also be getting antioxidants from the cocoa. The moist, smooth texture of this delicious cake will make it an instant crowd pleaser. Slice into 12 pieces and share the chocolate-y goodness at your next gathering, or save for a Valentine’s Day treat—so you can take advantage of the sex drive–boosting powers of maca.