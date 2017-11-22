- Calories per serving 254
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 111mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrates per serving 22g
- Sodium per serving 61mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 40mg
Decadent Maca Chocolate Cake
Add this superfood ingredient to your chocolate cake to create a health-boosting dessert.
There’s never a bad time for chocolate cake, especially when it has health-boosting ingredients like maca. In case you’re new to this superfood, it’s a Peruvian plant in the cruciferous family (think broccoli and cabbage) with tons of purported health benefits. It’s often ground into maca powder, which is what you’ll use in this recipe, and has been used medicinally in ancient Incan cultures to increase libido, energy, and mental clarity. Maca has other nutritional benefits as well, like added protein, fiber, calcium, iron, and potassium.
With this chocolate maca cake, you’ll also be getting antioxidants from the cocoa. The moist, smooth texture of this delicious cake will make it an instant crowd pleaser. Slice into 12 pieces and share the chocolate-y goodness at your next gathering, or save for a Valentine’s Day treat—so you can take advantage of the sex drive–boosting powers of maca.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 325°F. Coat bottom and sides of a 9-inch spring-form pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle with cocoa; tap out excess.
Place chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until melted and smooth. Remove bowl from top of pan; let chocolate cool to room temperature.
Place sugar in bowl of a food processor; process until finely ground. Reserve 1 tablespoon ground sugar.
Beat butter and remaining ground sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add yolks, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Using a rubber spatula, fold melted chocolate into yolk mixture. Fold in flour, maca powder, and salt.
Using clean, dry beaters, beat egg whites and cream of tartar on medium speed until foamy, about 1 minute. Increase speed to high and beat until medium peaks form. Stir 1/4 egg white mixture into chocolate mixture. Gently fold in remaining egg white mixture. Scrape batter into prepared pan; smooth top. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out with moist crumbs, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cake cool in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Run a knife around edge of pan to loosen cake; remove sides of pan. Let cake cool completely on wire rack, about 30 minutes. Sprinkle reserved 1 tablespoon ground sugar over top of cake; serve at room temperature.