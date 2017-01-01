Dark Chocolate Frozen Banana Bites

Active Time
12 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours 12 Mins
Yield
Makes 18 bites
Deb Wise
July 2016

Bananas are packed with resistant starch, a type of carb that boosts metabolism.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 3 small (about 6-in.-long) ripe bananas, each cut into 6 (1-in.) slices
  • 18 cocktail picks
  • 5 ounces dark (85% cacao) chocolate, finely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons coconut oil
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded dried coconut, toasted
  • 2 tablespoons chopped toasted almonds
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt flakes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 229
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Sodium per serving 196mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 26mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Skewer each banana slice with 1 cocktail pick and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Freeze for 1 hour.

Step 2

Pour water to a depth of 1 inch into bottom of a double boiler set over medium heat; bring to a light boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer. Place chocolate and oil in top of double boiler and cook, stirring often, until chocolate melts and mixture is smooth, about 4 minutes.

Step 3

Dip 1 skewered banana slice in chocolate mixture; immediately sprinkle with a pinch of coconut and return to baking sheet. Repeat procedure with remaining coconut for 5 more banana slices, then with almonds for 6 banana slices, then with sea salt for remaining 6 banana slices. Freeze bites for 1 hour before serving.

Also appeared in: Health, July, 2016

