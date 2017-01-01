Curried Pumpkin Soup

Gergg Dupress; Prop Styling: Thom Driver; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer
Active Time
25 Mins
Total
Yield
6
Beth Lipton

Pumpkin is a good source of potassium and vitamin A.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons avocado oil
  • 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped (1 cup)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 2 medium Bosc pears, peeled, cored, and chopped (about 1 3/4 cups)
  • 1 cup raw cashews
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/8 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 15-oz. can pumpkin
  • 5-5 1/2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • Freshly ground black pepper and coconut yogurt, for garnish (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 266
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 29g
  • Sodium per serving 528mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 74mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and 1/2 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender, about 6 minutes. Stir in ginger; sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add pears and cashews; cook, stirring often, until pears have softened, about 2 minutes.

Step 2

Sprinkle in curry powder, turmeric, cumin, and chili powder; cook until fragrant and spices are beginning to toast, about 1 minute. Whisk in pumpkin and 3 cups broth. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer for 30 minutes.

Step 3

Working in batches, transfer soup to a high-speed blender. Remove center piece of blender lid to allow steam to escape; secure lid on blender and place a clean towel over opening in lid. Process until smooth, about 10 seconds. Return soup to Dutch oven over medium-low heat; stir in 2 cups broth and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. (Stir in up to 1/2 cup additional broth, if needed, to reach desired consistency.) If desired, garnish servings with pepper and coconut yogurt.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up