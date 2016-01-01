Cucumber Tzatziki

Waterbury Publications Inc.
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
4
Martha Rose Shulman
January 2017

Fresh and fab: This dip is best made the day it's served. Otherwise it may get watery and lose its punch.

Ingredients

  • 1 large European cucumber or 2 regular cucumbers, peeled if desired
  • Salt
  • 1 1/2 cups Greek yogurt
  • 2-3 tablespoons cloves garlic, mashed in a mortar and pestle with 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1-2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint or dill
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 184
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 5g
  • Sodium per serving 172mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 90mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Spiralize cucumber: Make a 1/2-inch incision down 1 side of cucumber. Spiralize using shredder blade.

Step 2

Place spiralized cucumber in a colander in sink. Sprinkle with salt and let drain for 15 to 30 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

Step 3

Toss cucumber with yogurt and remaining ingredients. Taste and adjust salt and garlic. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

From Spiralize This! Copyright © 2016 by Martha Rose Shulman.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up