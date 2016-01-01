- Calories per serving 184
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrates per serving 5g
- Sodium per serving 172mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 90mg
Cucumber Tzatziki
Waterbury Publications Inc.
Fresh and fab: This dip is best made the day it's served. Otherwise it may get watery and lose its punch.
How to Make It
Step 1
Spiralize cucumber: Make a 1/2-inch incision down 1 side of cucumber. Spiralize using shredder blade.
Step 2
Place spiralized cucumber in a colander in sink. Sprinkle with salt and let drain for 15 to 30 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.
Step 3
Toss cucumber with yogurt and remaining ingredients. Taste and adjust salt and garlic. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
From Spiralize This! Copyright © 2016 by Martha Rose Shulman.