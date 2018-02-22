Cucumber soup doesn’t exactly sound exciting, but this ultra-creamy version is actually insanely satisfying, thanks to some surprising ingredients. The base of the soup is made from cucumbers, but it gets a nutritional boost from protein-packed dairy products like kefir and sour cream, plus additional veggies like vitamin B-rich beets and potatoes.

We make sure to add four times as much kefir as sour cream, since the fermented milk drink is full of gut-healthy probiotics. The dish is then rounded out with fresh greens like chives, dill, and dried mint that lend a refreshing burst of flavor to your bowl.

Best of all, the healthy vegetarian soup recipe is super easy (and quick!) to whip up. Start by simply drizzling veggies with olive oil and roasting them in the oven at 400 degrees for about 30 minutes. After that, separately mix the potatoes with dill and the beets with chives.

Next, mix the cucumbers, kefir, sour cream, onion, mint, salt, and lemon juice in a blender until they reach your desired consistency. If you love a chunky soup, pulse the liquid for less time. Want your soup extra silky? Blend it for longer and strain it afterwards.

Once you’re done, pour the cucumber soup into four bowls and add the warm potatoes and beets to each, along with a dollop of sour cream for a satisfying topping. Sprinkle with chives, drizzle with heart-healthy olive oil, and—most importantly—enjoy!