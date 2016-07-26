- Calories per serving 60
- Fat per serving 0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrates per serving 16g
- Sugar per serving 15g
- Sodium per serving 48mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 15mg
Cucumber-Mint Granita
How to Make It
Place all ingredients in a blender or a food processor; process until smooth and well blended, about 1 minute. Pour into an 8-inch square pan. Freeze until mixture is light and flaky, about 3 hours, scraping entire mixture with a fork every 30 minutes.