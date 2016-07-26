Cucumber-Mint Granita

Active Time
15 Mins
Total
Yield
6
DEB WISE

Ingredients

  • 1 (12-oz.) English cucumber, chopped (about 2 cups)
  • 1 cup water
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
  • 5 tablespoons honey
  • 1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 60
  • Fat per serving 0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 16g
  • Sugar per serving 15g
  • Sodium per serving 48mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 15mg

How to Make It

Place all ingredients in a blender or a food processor; process until smooth and well blended, about 1 minute. Pour into an 8-inch square pan. Freeze until mixture is light and flaky, about 3 hours, scraping entire mixture with a fork every 30 minutes.

