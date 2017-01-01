Cucumber, Fennel, and Lemon Spritzer

Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
4
Robin Bashinsky

If you don’t care for the licorice taste of fennel, omit it and add another cucumber.

Ingredients

  • 2 large cucumbers
  • 1 large fennel bulb
  • 2 cups club soda
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
  • 3/4 cup limoncello, optional
  • Lemon-peel strips and small fennel fronds, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 75
  • Fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 19g
  • Sodium per serving 178mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Juice cucumbers and fennel in an electric juicer. (You should have about 3 cups liquid.) Transfer to a large pitcher. Stir in club soda, honey, lemon juice, salt, and limoncello, if desired. Serve over ice. Garnish with lemon-peel strips and fennel fronds.

