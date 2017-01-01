- Calories per serving 75
- Fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrates per serving 19g
- Sodium per serving 178mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 39mg
Cucumber, Fennel, and Lemon Spritzer
Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen
If you don’t care for the licorice taste of fennel, omit it and add another cucumber.
How to Make It
Juice cucumbers and fennel in an electric juicer. (You should have about 3 cups liquid.) Transfer to a large pitcher. Stir in club soda, honey, lemon juice, salt, and limoncello, if desired. Serve over ice. Garnish with lemon-peel strips and fennel fronds.