- Calories per serving 399
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 107mg
- Fiber per serving 10g
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrates per serving 55g
- Sodium per serving 932mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 112mg
Crispy Farro and Shrimp Stir-Fry
Farro is an ancient form of wheat that fed roman soldiers. It's packed with fiber, protein and iron.
How to Make It
Prepare farro according to package directions. Spread out on a baking sheet; let stand until cool, about 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk together water, soy sauce, honey, vinegar, cornstarch, and garlic in a small bowl.
Heat 4 teaspoons of the oil in a wok over high heat. Add cooked farro; cook, stirring often, until crispy, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Add broccoli and remaining 2 teaspoons oil to wok; cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Add bell pepper and onion; cook, stirring often, for 4 minutes. Add shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until just pink, about 2 minutes. Add soy sauce mixture; cook, stirring often, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Return farro to wok and toss together. Sprinkle with scallions.