Creamy Polenta with Ratatouille

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Alan Hickman

Polenta is a dish made from coarsely ground corn meal, aka grits.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 3 1/4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 cup uncooked stone-ground grits
  • 2 ounces grated Parmesan (about 1/2 cup)
  • 2 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup sliced shallots (from 2 large shallots)
  • 1 1/2 cups diced zucchini (from 2 small zucchini)
  • 1 1/2 cups diced eggplant (from 1 small eggplant)
  • 3/4 cups canned unsalted chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 1/2 cups diced tomatoes (from 2 medium-large tomatoes)
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 373
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 19mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 54g
  • Sodium per serving 622mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 326mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring milk, 3 cups of the broth and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Slowly whisk in grits. Reduce heat to medium and cook, whisking often, until thickened, 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in ¼ cup of the Parmesan until blended. Remove from heat and keep warm.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add zucchini and eggplant; cook, stirring often, until slightly tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in chickpeas, tomatoes and remaining ¼ cup broth and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes are softened, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in basil. Divide grits mixture evenly among 4 shallow bowls; top evenly with vegetable mixture and remaining ¼ cup Parmesan.

