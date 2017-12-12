How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°F. Place squash on a rimmed baking sheet; toss with 1 tablespoon oil. Bake until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove squash. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F. Place a wire rack in a large baking sheet.

Step 2 Combine squash, goat cheese, butter, pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a food processor; process until smooth. Combine panko, thyme, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl.