Cranberry Salsa

Jennifer Causey: Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
6
Recipe developed by Deb Wise
November 2016

Power up: Cranberries are an antioxidant star, second only to blueberries in disease-fighting compounds.

Ingredients

  • 1 10-oz. pkg. fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 1 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 cup finely diced sweet onion (from 1 small onion)
  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons minced seeded jalapeño (from 1 large jalapeño)
  • 1/2 teaspoon lime zest
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 47
  • Fat per serving 0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 163mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 15mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring cranberries, syrup, and water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium and cook until cranberries just start to pop, about 5 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 tablespoon of the cooking liquid. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes. 

Step 2

Stir together cranberries, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime zest, lime juice, salt, cayenne pepper, and reserved 1 tablespoon cooking liquid in a medium bowl. Serve at room temperature or chilled. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up