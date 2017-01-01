- Calories per serving 192
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Sodium per serving 47mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 113mg
Cranberry-Orange-Chocolate Smoothie
Jennifer Causey: Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Good-for-you chocolate: Cacao nibs, no-sugar-added bits made from cacao beans, are high in fiber, iron, and magnesium.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Cut 1 orange in half and squeeze juice from orange to equal 1/4 cup. Peel and section remaining orange into segments, removing any seeds. Chop orange segments.
Step 2
Process yogurt, cranberries, orange juice, honey, lime juice, chopped orange segments, ice cubes, and 2 tablespoons of the cacao nibs in a high-speed blender until well combined and almost smooth. Divide smoothie among 4 glasses; sprinkle tops evenly with remaining 1 teaspoon cacao nibs. Serve immediately.