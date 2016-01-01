How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray. Line bottom and sides with parchment; spray again.

Step 2 Pulse graham crackers, ¼ cup of the pecans and 3 tablespoons of the sugar in a food processor until finely ground. Pulse in butter until fine crumbs form. Press into an even layer in pan. Bake until edges are golden brown and center is dry, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes.

Step 3 Combine cranberries, orange juice and remaining ½ cup sugar in a small pan; bring to a boil over medium heat. Boil, stirring occasionally, until mixture has reduced to 1 cup, 8 to 10 minutes. Spread evenly over crust. Sprinkle coconut and remaining ½ cup pecans on top; gently press into cranberry mixture. Scatter chocolate over top; press in.