- Calories per serving 465
- Fat per serving 22g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 71mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrates per serving 61g
- Sodium per serving 394mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 135mg
Cornmeal-Bacon Waffles with Apple Compote
Take a break: Bacon-stuffed waffles and warm fruit feel oh-so indulgent—but they're pack with healthy whole grains and fiber.
How to Make It
Make waffles: Whisk buttermilk, oil, and eggs in a large bowl. Stir cornmeal, flours, coconut sugar, baking powder, and salt in a separate bowl. Slowly whisk cornmeal mixture into buttermilk mixture. Fold in bacon and chives. Let stand for 15 minutes.
Preheat waffle iron; preheat oven to 200°F. Make compote: Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add apples, thyme, and salt. Cook, stirring, until soft, about 6 minutes. Add maple syrup and vinegar; cook, stirring constantly, until apples are coated, 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in remaining 1 tablespoon butter.
Mist waffle iron with cooking spray. Cook waffles in batches until browned and done. Mist with additional cooking spray as needed. Keep finished waffles warm in oven. Serve waffles with compote.