You'd Never Guess This Cookie Is Actually Good for Your Gut

With everyone snacking on Girl Scout cookies lately, Health was determined to find a better-for-you alternative to those indulgent treats. Thanks to Kelly Brogan, MD, a New York City–based holistic psychiatrist, we met the protein-packed cookie of our dreams.

Brogan’s Pumpkin Protein Cookies have collagen and gelatin, which offer gut-healing benefits, she states. These pumpkin cookies are also gluten- and dairy-free, so they're an option for people with food sensitivities or allergies.

Among the other ingredients, coconut flour is high in fiber and has some protein and healthy fats, and ginger is also known to aid in digestion. Another important benefit? They’re delicious, with just the right sweetness and a satisfying, chewy texture. Brogan says they’re the perfect dessert to please anyone in your family (picky eaters included).

To make these on your own, take this ingredient list to the market and get baking.

Ingredients

1 banana

⅓ cup pumpkin puree (boxed or homemade)

½ cup coconut oil, melted

⅓ cup coconut butter, softened + 2 tablespoons for drizzle

½ cup coconut flour

½ cup collagen peptides

3 tablespoons gelatin

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon vanilla bean powder or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup raw cacao nibs or pecans (optional)

1 pinch of sea salt

Directions