Coastal Carrot 'Fettuccine'

Lauren Volo
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
Health.com
April 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup grape tomatoes, quartered if large
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil
  • 3 large rainbow or orange carrots
  • 1 cup tomato sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon sweet paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds, toasted, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 114
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 11g
  • Sodium per serving 505mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 35mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Heat oil over medium-low heat in a large skillet. Add garlic and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and 2 Tbsp. basil; sauté until tomatoes burst and release their juices, about 5 minutes. Shave carrots into ribbons, using either a spiral slicer (aka spiralizer) or a vegetable peeler.

Step 2

 Add carrots, tomato sauce, paprika, salt, and pepper to skillet and cook until carrots are tender, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 Tbsp. basil and garnish with pumpkin seeds before serving.

Recipe adapted from Eating Clean. Copyright © 2016 by Amie Valpone.

