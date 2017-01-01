Whisk together vinegar, mustard, and honey in a bowl until combined. Slowly drizzle in oil, whisking constantly and vigorously. Whisk in shallot. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve or, for better flavor, place in a jar, seal, and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour or up to several hours to allow flavors to meld and shallot to mellow (shake jar a few times while vinaigrette stands). Just before serving, shake jar vigorously to mix.