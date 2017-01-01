Classic Shallot Vinaigrette

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen
Yield
Scant 2/3 cup (recipe can be doubled)
Beth Lipton
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon raw honey
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium shallot (about 1 oz.), minced (3 Tbsp.)
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Whisk together vinegar, mustard, and honey in a bowl until combined. Slowly drizzle in oil, whisking constantly and vigorously. Whisk in shallot. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve or, for better flavor, place in a jar, seal, and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour or up to several hours to allow flavors to meld and shallot to mellow (shake jar a few times while vinaigrette stands). Just before serving, shake jar vigorously to mix.

