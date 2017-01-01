Chocolate-Strawberry Smoothie Bowl

5 minutes
35 minutes
2
Beth Lipton

Frozen cauliflower is practically tasteless and adds tons of fiber and vitamins C and K.

Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 medium-size ripe banana (about 4 oz.), sliced
  • 1 cup frozen cauliflower florets (about 3 oz.)
  • 1 cup frozen sliced strawberries (about 4 oz.)
  • 1/3 cup well-shaken canned coconut milk
  • 1/3 cup coconut water, plus more as needed
  • 1/4 cup raw cacao powder
  • 1 tablespoon almond butter
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 teaspoons raw honey, optional
  • Desired toppings

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 288
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 31g
  • Sodium per serving 52mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 61mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Freeze banana slices for at least 30 minutes or up to 1 day.

Step 2

 Place banana, cauliflower, strawberries, coconut milk, coconut water, cacao powder, almond butter, salt, and, if desired, honey in a blender; process until smooth, 20 to 30 seconds, stopping to stir and scrape down sides as needed. (If mixture is too thick, add up to 4 tablespoons coconut water and process again.) Divide between 2 bowls and sprinkle with toppings. Serve immediately.

