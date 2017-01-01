Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
55 Mins
Yield
8 servings
Robin Bashinsky
November 2016

Leave the seeds in the chipotle if you like your soup very spicy.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 cups chopped yellow onion (from 1 large onion)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
  • 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 6 cups unsalted chicken broth
  • 6 cups peeled and cubed sweet potatoes (from 2 medium potatoes)
  • 1 chipotle pepper in adobo, seeded and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons adobo sauce
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup crème fraîche or sour cream 2 Tbsp. water
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1/2 cup toasted pumpkin seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 255
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 29g
  • Sodium per serving 386mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 84mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Melt butter in a Dutch oven over high heat. Add onion; sauté until lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-high; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is soft and translucent, about 4 minutes. Stir in oregano and garlic; sauté for

Step 2

minutes. 2 Whisk together flour and ¼ cup of the broth. Add flour mixture, sweet potatoes, chipotle, adobo, orange zest, salt, cinnamon and remaining 5¾ cups broth to onion mixture. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until sweet potatoes are very tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool for 10 minutes.

Step 3

Transfer mixture, in batches, to a blender. Remove center piece of blender lid to allow steam to escape; secure lid. Place a clean towel over lid opening to avoid splatters. Blend until smooth. Return to pot.

Step 4

Whisk together crème fraîche and water. Add additional water, if necessary, until mixture is thin enough to drizzle. Ladle soup into bowls; drizzle soup with crème fraîche mixture and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds.

