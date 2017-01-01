- Calories per serving 255
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrates per serving 29g
- Sodium per serving 386mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 84mg
Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup
Leave the seeds in the chipotle if you like your soup very spicy.
How to Make It
Melt butter in a Dutch oven over high heat. Add onion; sauté until lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-high; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is soft and translucent, about 4 minutes. Stir in oregano and garlic; sauté for
minutes. 2 Whisk together flour and ¼ cup of the broth. Add flour mixture, sweet potatoes, chipotle, adobo, orange zest, salt, cinnamon and remaining 5¾ cups broth to onion mixture. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until sweet potatoes are very tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool for 10 minutes.
Transfer mixture, in batches, to a blender. Remove center piece of blender lid to allow steam to escape; secure lid. Place a clean towel over lid opening to avoid splatters. Blend until smooth. Return to pot.
Whisk together crème fraîche and water. Add additional water, if necessary, until mixture is thin enough to drizzle. Ladle soup into bowls; drizzle soup with crème fraîche mixture and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds.