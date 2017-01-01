Step 1

Warm oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn, sprinkle with salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and beginning to turn golden, about 3 minutes. Add onion and poblano and cook, stirring, until corn starts to brown and onion and poblano soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl. (Alternatively, grill corn before removing kernels from ear. Slice onion and grill before dicing. Grill poblano, turning, until charred; remove skin and dice.)