- Calories per serving 377
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 118mg
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Protein per serving 24g
- Carbohydrates per serving 38g
- Sodium per serving 596mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 146mg
Chicken Tacos
Though dark cuts like thighs are higher in fat than white meat, they also have more iron and zinc.
How to Make It
Combine vinegar, honey, and a pinch of salt in a small bowl. Stir in onion. Let stand at room temperature, stirring occasionally, for at least 30 minutes.
Pulse peas, avocado, chopped cilantro, lime juice, jalapeño, garlic, 1/2 tsp. cumin, and 1/4 tsp. salt in a food processor until combined but not smooth. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate.
Mix 1 Tbsp. oil, chili powder, reminaing 1 tsp. cumin, and 1/2 tsp. salt in a small bowl. Rub chicken all over with spice mixture. Heat remaining 1 Tbsp. oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Cook chicken, turning, until cooking through, about 12 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes on a cutting board, then shred. Drain onion.
Fill tortillas with cabbage, pea quacamole, chicken, pickled onions, and additional toppings, if desired. Garnish with cilantro sprigs. Serve immediately.