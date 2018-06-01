Chicken, Spinach, and Strawberry Salad

Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
4
ADAM HICKMAN

Here at Health, we’re all about satisfying salads that leave us feeling full, not deprived. Luckily this spring salad made with chicken, spinach, strawberries, and cashews is exactly that. The recipe makes use of vitamin-packed produce and healthy fats so you’ll finish your main feeling virtuous and satiated.

Instead of using store-bought dressings that tend to be packed with preservatives and added sugars, we simply marinate the antioxidant-containing strawberries in extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, and salt to bring out the fruit’s natural flavors. We also cook the boneless, skinless chicken thighs in grapeseed oil and a dash of chile powder for a spicy coating after they hit the skillet.

Heart-healthy oils aren’t the only superfoods in this salad bowl. The recipe also calls for all-star ingredients like spinach and roasted cashews. Spinach is a powerhouse veggie thanks to its impressive nutrient roster, which includes potassium, manganese, zinc, iron, folate, vitamin A, and vitamin C, to name a few.

Cashews are also multifunctional when it comes to health benefits, offering a hit of monounsaturated fats plus protein. About 16 nuts translates to 5 grams of protein. Also great: Sprinkling cashews on top of your salad adds a crunchy bite that’s way better for you than carb-rich croutons.

Ready to throw this fresh dish together? It only takes 25 minutes from start to finish. Make it for dinner guests, pack it for lunch, or bring it to a potluck picnic this season. It all works!

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided
  • 8 ounces strawberries, quartered
  • 4 4-oz. boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 1/2 teaspoon ancho chile powder
  • 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
  • 1 head Bibb lettuce (about 6 oz.), torn into large pieces
  • 3 ounces baby spinach leaves (about 3 cups)
  • 1/4 cup roasted unsalted cashews, chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 337
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 90mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 10g
  • Sugar per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 554mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 50mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine olive oil, lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a medium bowl. Add strawberries, and toss to combine. Let stand 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 2

Sprinkle chicken with chile powder and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Heat grapeseed oil a large skillet over medium-high. Add chicken; cook until chicken is cooked through, about 5 minutes per side. Let stand 5 minutes; chop into small pieces.

Step 3

Place lettuce and spinach on a platter. Sprinkle with chicken, strawberry mixture, and cashews.

