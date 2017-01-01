- Calories per serving 461
- Fat per serving 28g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 54mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrates per serving 31g
- Sodium per serving 1,006mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 43mg
Chicken Sate
Quick-pickled cucumbers are a fresh foil to rich peanut sauce. You can mix in other vegetables as well, such as shredded carrots and thinly slice jicama.
How to Make It
Soak 12 8-inch bamboo skewers in water for 20 minutes. Combine 1 Tbsp. soy sauce, lime juice, oil, fish sauce, curry powder, 1 tsp. ginger, turmeric, and 2 minced garlic cloves in a ziplock bag. Add chicken and marinate at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes. Mix honey, 4 Tbsp. vinegar, and 1/8 tsp. red pepper flakes in small bowl. Add cucumber ribbons; let stand at room temperature for at least 15 minutes.
Preheat grill or a lightly oiled grill pan over medium-high heat. Puree peanuts in a small food processor or blender to form a paste. Add cilantro, 3 Tbsp. water, and remaining 2 Tbsp. vinegar, 1/8 tsp. red pepper flakes, 2 Tbsp. soy sauce, 1/2 tsp. ginger, and 1 minced garlic clove; process until smooth.
Remove chicken from bag; discard marinade. Thread 1 piece of chicken on each bamboo skewer. Grill chicken, turning, until golden brown and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Drain cucumber ribbons. Serve chicken skewers with sauce, cucumber ribbons, lime wedges, and rice, if desired.