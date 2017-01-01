Chicken Kale Caesar with Crispy Artichokes

Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
16 Mins
Total Time
41 Mins
Yield
4
Lori Powell
April 2016

Don't toss those kale stems. Chop, place in a heavy plastic bag, and freeze. Add the pieces to your next batch of vegetable soup.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch lacinato kale, ribs removed, leaves coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 7 tablespoons grated pecorino Romano
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 small cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup panko
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 1 14 oz. can artichoke hearts, drained, halved, and patted dry
  • 12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
  • 1 red onion, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 343
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 109mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 26g
  • Sodium per serving 574mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 266mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Rub kale with 1 Tbsp. lemon juice and 1/4 tsp. salt in a large bowl until tender and slightly wilted, about 1 minute. Whisk buttermilk, 1 Tbsp. oil, 6 Tbsp. cheese, Worcestershire sauce, 1 garlic clove, 1/2 tsp. pepper, and remaining 1 Tbsp. lemon juice in a medium bowl until well combined.

Step 2

 Place a rack 6 inches from heating element; preheat broiler. Lightly oil a small baking sheet. Line a large baking sheet with foil; oil foil. Mix panko, rosemary, remaining 1 Tbsp. cheese, remaining garlic clove, and 1/4 tsp. pepper in a shallow bowl. Put egg in another shallow bowl. Dip halved artichokes one at a time in egg, then panko; transfer to small baking sheet. Brush chicken and onion slices with remaining 1 Tbsp. oil; season with salt and pepper. Arrange in a single layer on lined baking sheet.

Step 3

 Broil chicken and onion until onion is golden and tender and chicken is cooked through, about 5 minutes for onion and 8 to 10 minutes for chicken. Transfer to a cutting board and let chicken rest. Broil artichokes, turning, until golden brown and crisp, about 6 minutes.

Step 4

 Slice chicken. Toss kale with half of dressing and top with chicken, onion, and artichokes. Drizzle with remaining dressing, sprinkle with pepper and serve.

