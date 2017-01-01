Chicken-and-Mango Summer Rolls

Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
4
Adam Hickman

Can’t find broccoli slaw at the supermarket? Opt for cabbage slaw mix.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup avocado oil
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from about 2 limes)
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon sambal oelek (ground fresh chile paste)
  • 2 cups broccoli slaw (about 6 oz.)
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 8 8-inch round rice paper sheets
  • 16 thin ripe avocado wedges (about 4 oz.)
  • 8 thin ripe mango wedges (about 4 oz.)
  • 6 ounces shredded boneless, skinless rotisserie chicken breast (about 1 cup)
  • 8 cilantro sprigs

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 353
  • Fat per serving 21g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 37mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 26g
  • Sodium per serving 610mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 35mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Combine oil, lime juice, honey, and sambal oelek in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Remove and reserve 1/4 cup of the mixture for dipping sauce. Add broccoli slaw and salt to remaining mixture; toss to coat.

Step 2

 Fill a large shallow dish with warm water. Wet a clean kitchen towel; wring out towel and place on a clean work surface. Submerge 1 rice paper sheet in warm water; soak until softened, about 30 seconds. Remove from water and place on kitchen towel; pat dry. Working quickly, place 2 avocado wedges, 1 mango wedge, about 3/4 ounce chicken, about 2 tablespoons broccoli slaw mixture, and 1 cilantro sprig in center of sheet, leaving 3 inches at bottom of sheet and about 1 1/2 inches on each side. Fold in sides and roll firmly into a cylinder. Repeat with remaining rice paper sheets, avocado wedges, mango wedges, chicken, broccoli slaw mixture, and cilantro sprigs. Serve with reserved dipping sauce.

