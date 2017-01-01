Cherry-Vanilla Buttermilk Ice Cream

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
4 Hours 30 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
Deb Wise
July 2016

Research shows cherries’ anti-inflammatory properties may help ease muscle soreness.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups fresh cherries, pitted
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1/2 vanilla bean, split lengthwise
  • 1 1/2 cups buttermilk
  • 1/3 cup coconut sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 174
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Sodium per serving 111mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 98mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine cherries, syrup and vanilla bean in a large pan over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until cherries are very soft and beginning to break down, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove pan from heat. Remove and discard vanilla bean. Roughly mash cherries with a potato masher; let mixture cool completely, about 1 hour.

Step 2

Stir together buttermilk, sugar and salt in a large bowl, whisking until sugar dissolves. Add cherry mixture and stir to combine. Pour mixture into a 2-quart electric ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer ice cream to a freezer-safe container; cover and freeze until firm, about 2 hours. 

Also appeared in: Health, July, 2016

