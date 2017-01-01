Combine water and porcini in a glass measuring cup. Microwave on high for 3 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes. Remove porcini, reserving liquid, and finely chop. Cut squash into long, 1 1/2-inch-wide pieces. Shave into ribbons using a mandoline or vegetable peeler to yield about 6 cups. Heat a 14-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add cremini, shallots, thyme and garlic; sauté for 9 minutes. Stir in porcini, sorghum, salt and pepper. Pour in porcini liquid, stopping before grit at bottom of cup reaches opening. Arrange squash on top; cover and cook for 4 minutes. Gently stir squash into sorghum mixture; cook until most of liquid evaporates, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Sprinkle with cheese; gently fold in until cheese melts. Sprinkle with parsley and oregano, if desired.