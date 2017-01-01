Cheese Sorghum and Shaved Squash Pilaf

Ann Pittman
Active Time
34 Mins
Total Time
34 Mins
Yield
Serves 8
Health.com

Ingredients

  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 ounce dried porcini mushrooms
  • 12 ounce peeled butternut squash
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 8 ounces sliced cremini mushrooms
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped shallots
  • 1 tablespoon thyme leaves
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 cups cooked sorghum
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 ounces cave-aged Gruyère cheese, finely shredded
  • Flat-leaf parsley and oregano leaves, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 197
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 27g
  • Sodium per serving 282mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 143mg

How to Make It

Combine water and porcini in a glass measuring cup. Microwave on high for 3 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes. Remove porcini, reserving liquid, and finely chop. Cut squash into long, 1 1/2-inch-wide pieces. Shave into ribbons using a mandoline or vegetable peeler to yield about 6 cups. Heat a 14-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add cremini, shallots, thyme and garlic; sauté for 9 minutes. Stir in porcini, sorghum, salt and pepper. Pour in porcini liquid, stopping before grit at bottom of cup reaches opening. Arrange squash on top; cover and cook for 4 minutes. Gently stir squash into sorghum mixture; cook until most of liquid evaporates, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Sprinkle with cheese; gently fold in until cheese melts. Sprinkle with parsley and oregano, if desired. 

Also appeared in: , October, 2016

