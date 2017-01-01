- Calories per serving 267
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 10g
- Cholesterol per serving 44mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrates per serving 17mg
- Sodium per serving 631mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 233mg
Cauliflower "Grits" with Tomato-Mushroom Gravy
Add a super sauce: Give your basic grits a nutritional upgrade with a power ingredient: mushrooms.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler with oven rack 6 inches from heat. Process cauliflower florets in a food processor until finely chopped.
Bring 1 1/2 cups of the broth to a boil in a large saucepan over high heat. Whisk in cauliflower and cornmeal. Reduce heat to medium. Cook, whisking often, until thickened, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in Cheddar.
Place tomatoes in an ovenproof skillet; mist with cooking spray. Broil, stirring after 2 minutes, until skins are blistered and tomatoes pop, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl.
Melt butter in same skillet over high heat. Add mushrooms, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring, until lightly browned, 6 to 7 minutes. Add tomatoes, coffee, and 1 3/8 cups of the remaining broth. Simmer until liquid is reduced by half, about 4 minutes. Stir together cornstarch and remaining 2 tablespoons broth. Add to mushroom mixture. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; add scallions. Divide cauliflower mixture among 4 shallow bowls. Top with mushroom mixture.