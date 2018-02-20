Cauliflower Fried Rice With Vegetables

Active Time
40 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
4
Beth Lipton
Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup low-sodium tamari or soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons raw honey
  • 3 tablespoons avocado or grapeseed oil
  • 8 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and caps thinly sliced (about 3 1/2 cups)
  • Fine sea salt
  • 2 medium carrots (about 5 oz.), thinly sliced diagonally (about 1 cup)
  • 2 ribs celery (about 3 oz.), thinly sliced diagonally (about 3/4 cup)
  • 1 red bell pepper (about 6.5 oz.), seeded and chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced (about 1 Tbsp.)
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 3 scallions, white and light green parts sliced diagonally (about 1/4 cup)
  • 4 heads baby bok choy (about 8 oz.), trimmed and sliced (about 4 cups)
  • 3 cups cauliflower rice
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • Sriracha (optional)
  • 2 teaspoons sesame seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 238
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 21g
  • Sugar per serving 9g
  • Sodium per serving 818mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 120mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together tamari, vinegar, and honey in a small bowl.

Step 2

Warm 1 tablespoon avocado oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, sprinkle lightly with salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until they release their water and become tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon avocado oil and carrots, celery, and bell pepper; sauté until vegetables are tender, about 2 minutes.

Step 3

Stir in garlic, ginger, and scallions; sauté 30 seconds. Add bok choy and cook, stirring often, until bok choy wilts, 1 to 2 minutes. Add remaining 1 tablespoon avocado oil and cauliflower rice. Cook, stirring occasionally, until rice begins to get tender, about 1 minute. Stir tamari mixture into skillet; cook, stirring occasionally and scraping up browned bits from bottom of skillet, until liquid cooks off and rice is tender, about 2 minutes.

Step 4

Remove from heat and drizzle sesame oil on top. Add a few shakes of sriracha, if desired, and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Divide fried rice among 4 plates or bowls and serve.

