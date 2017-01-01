Hidden Valley Carrot and Zucchini Noodles with Creamy Arugula Basil Pesto

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the dressing, arugula and basil in a small bowl; reserve.

Step 2 Using a spiral vegetable slicer, cut the zucchini and carrot lengthwise into long, thin strands. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the zucchini and carrot strands and cook, tossing often, until slightly softened but still crunchy, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat, transfer to a colander and let drain 5 minutes.