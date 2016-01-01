California Omelet

Lindsey Rose Johnson
Active Time
5 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
4
Lisa Leake
December 2016

Instant meal: Serve this with a green salad or sliced melon for a fast breakfast, lunch, or even dinner.

Ingredients

  • 8 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon milk
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1 avocado, thinly sliced
  • Sour cream, for topping, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 292
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 389mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Sodium per serving 378mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 173mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together eggs, milk, 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste in a large bowl until well combined.

Step 2

Melt butter over medium heat in a large sauté pan. When butter has melted but not yet browned, add egg mixture. After about 30 seconds, tilt pan while simltaneously using a spatula to push edges of omelet inward toward center of pan. (Tilting the pan will force the runny egg mixture to fill around edges.) Repeat, while rotating pan, until omelet is set and cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 3

Sprinkle Monterey Jack over half of omelet and top same half with avocado slices. Fold other half of omelet over. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste and cut into 4 equal pieces. Serve immediately, topped with dollops of sour cream, if desired.

From 100 Days of Real Food: Fast & Fabulous by Lisa Leake. Copyright © 2016 by Lisa Leake.

