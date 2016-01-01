Step 2

Melt butter over medium heat in a large sauté pan. When butter has melted but not yet browned, add egg mixture. After about 30 seconds, tilt pan while simltaneously using a spatula to push edges of omelet inward toward center of pan. (Tilting the pan will force the runny egg mixture to fill around edges.) Repeat, while rotating pan, until omelet is set and cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes.