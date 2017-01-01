Combine water, honey, chili and salt in a pan and bring to a boil. Remove pan from heat; cover and let stand 20 minutes. Remove and discard chili.

Step 2

Transfer mixture to a blender. Add mango and both juices; process until smooth. Pour into a 2-quart electric ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer sorbet to a freezer-safe container; cover and freeze until firm, about 2 hours.